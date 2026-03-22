Question of command: Under EPS, AIADMK up for an existential fight

CHENNAI: It is a given that elections are the ultimate high-stakes game that every politician worth their salt plays to win, with the cost of losing sharply increasing as they climb up the ladder.

In the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that, among the leaders of the four key political formations, stakes are the highest for AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, as it is an existential election not only for him, but also for AIADMK — which has ruled the state for 31 of its 54 years of existence.

Since becoming the chief minister in 2017, Palaniswami did not merely survive but thrived in navigating turbulence within the party. He managed to emerge as its undisputed leader and ensure that the party remained largely intact albeit the drifting away of some leaders, though many question at what cost. The party’s vote share, if not victory, in 2026 is likely to be his last opportunity to justify that cost.

Palaniswami, who has not been able to lead the party to an electoral victory since 2019, is trying his best to project that AIADMK’s prospects are bright in the upcoming poll. However, it does not seem to match the confidence projected by the DMK-led alliance, which is compensating for criticisms on law-and-order, corruption and dynastic politics and anti-incumbency, with its strong alliance, welfare schemes, and its ‘TN vs Delhi’ narrative.

AIADMK’s U-turn in 2025 to realign with BJP, going back on Palaniswami’s promise to the minority communities in 2024 that the party would never align with the saffron party, has not helped much, although forging back the alliance was perhaps the relatively best option the party had.