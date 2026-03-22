Tamil Nadu: Woman ends life days after father’s murder; demands arrest of culprits in note

TIRUNELVELI: Six days after a farmer was murdered by unidentified persons near Tirunelveli, his 23-year-old daughter died by suicide on Sunday.

The family of the deceased father and daughter staged a road blockade in front of the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) here on Sunday.

The farmer and his daughter have been identified by the police as Arumugam and A Baby Kani, respectively, residents of Vadakku Nellaiappapuram under the Moolakaraipatti police station limits.

On Baby’s palm, it was written, “Perform last rites for me and my father after fulfilling my demands mentioned in a note.”

Arumugam was allegedly found murdered near his farm on Tuesday.

While Baby’s relatives claimed that she died due to deep sorrow over Arumugam’s death and the delay in the arrest of the culprits, the police denied it.

A police officer told TNIE that there was no delay on their part and that the police were securing scientific evidence. “We have almost zeroed in on the accused in the same village. Also, the girl, in her suicide note, raised suspicion that her father could have been murdered by a relative over a land dispute. She ended her life due to deep sorrow. The murder took place in a remote area where there are no CCTV cameras,” he added.

The family is yet to receive the bodies of both the deceased. Baby was working as a nurse on a contractual basis at an urban health centre, according to her relatives.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on the Tamil Nadu health department’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)