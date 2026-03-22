Three booths for 79 voters to cast vote in TN's Manjolai

TIRUNELVELI: District Election Officer (DEO)-cum-District Collector Dr R Sukumar on Saturday said that only 79 voters remain in the Manjolai hills, and that three polling booths - Oothu, Naalumukku, and Manjolai - have been set up for them to cast their vote.

Addressing media persons, Sukumar noted that the Oothu booth has just six voters–all former tea estate workers. “Naalumukku has 28 voters, while the remaining voters reside in Manjolai. We are carefully verifying who continues to live in the hills and who has relocated to the plains,” the DEO said.

He added that the population in the hills has seen a steady decline. “When I assumed office, there were 83 residents. This number dropped to 44 during my recent visit. At present, only 79 voters are registered in the hills. Status reports are being submitted to the court regularly,” he said.

Clarifying concerns, Sukumar emphasised that no one’s voting rights would be affected. “Many former tea estate workers have already moved to the plains and submitted Form 6 to register as voters there,” he said. He also advised remaining residents to relocate, citing a lack of job opportunities in the hills.

The collector further said that the Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, which operated the tea estate, is expected to complete dismantling operations within a month.

Sources said nearly 1,000 workers had voted in the 2021 Assembly elections. However, large-scale migration began in 2024 after the company announced plans to wind up operations ahead of the expiry of its 99-year lease in 2028.