Tiruppur exporters urge TN govt to review halt on commercial gas supply

TIRUPPUR: The Tiruppur Exporters’ Association (TEA) has urged the state government to reconsider its decision to halt the supply of commercial LPG to industrial establishments, citing severe disruptions to the textile hub’s operations.

The appeal comes amid a shortage of commercial LPG in the Tiruppur industrial cluster, attributed to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. On Saturday, TEA president KM Subramanian and joint secretary Kumar Duraiswamy met Chief Secretary N Muruganandam to discuss the issue.

In a representation submitted during the meeting, the association stated that the Tiruppur textile sector requires around 204 tonnes of LPG per day for processing activities such as dyeing and printing, as well as for industrial canteens catering to nearly four lakh workers. Allied sectors, including hotels and lodges, consume an additional 150 tonnes daily, taking the cluster’s total LPG requirement to about 350 tonnes per day.

The association warned that any disruption in LPG supply would severely impact production and export commitments at a time when the industry is already grappling with tariff pressures in key markets, global trade uncertainties, and rising freight costs linked to developments in the Gulf region.

It urged the government to review the order halting commercial LPG supply, highlighting the sector’s critical dependence on the fuel.

During the discussions, the government suggested alternative measures to mitigate the crisis. Subramanian said officials had proposed the use of CNG, given its relatively higher availability, and recommended setting up temporary community kitchens in hostel and canteen areas to manage immediate shortages.

He added that a gas pipeline is available outside Tiruppur and that, subject to industry willingness to adopt CNG, the state would take steps to facilitate connections on a priority basis.