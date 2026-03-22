TN Assembly polls | High-stakes contest on EPS’ turf

SALEM: In every election, a few constituencies begin to draw attention beyond their boundaries, not just for the contest but for the leaders they have produced. Edappadi Assembly constituency is one such place.
Once a small town in the Salem district, largely unknown outside its region, it is now firmly etched in the political landscape of Tamil Nadu. This shift is closely tied to Edappadi K Palaniswami (AIADMK), who rose from here to become chief minister and now figures as a CM candidate for the 2026 elections, drawing state-wide attention once again.
The political rise of Palaniswami began to take shape after 2011, reaching its peak in 2017 when he assumed office as CM. He had brought visibility to the constituency, and when TNIE visited Edappadi, a sense of pride was evident among many residents in having a leader from their own region who once occupied the state’s highest office.
V Chinnaponnu (53), who runs a small eatery in Edappadi town, says, “When you say election in Edappadi, it is definitely our man of the town. He has made a place which was not known beyond our borders into a name familiar even at the national level. Only in his term, starting from infrastructure, roads, educational institutions, healthcare to water schemes, Edappadi saw development.”
In Siluvampalayam, the native village of Palaniswami, the connection appears more personal.
S Kaveri (45), who lives near his residence, says, “We have seen him as our MLA, then minister, and then rising to the post of CM. But he has never been inaccessible. The way he treats people has always been the same. He never misses important events in his hometown. Even when he was CM, and now as the opposition leader, he visits regularly and inaugurates new projects.”
Among farmers, there is a strong recognition of improvements in irrigation. M R Natesan, organiser of a Uzhavar Mandram in Poolampatti, says, “Palaniswami must be highly credited for the Cauvery surplus water scheme here. Farms in areas like Konganapuram, Jalakandapuram, and Koneripatti have become green now.”
A M Murugan, AIADMK secretary in Edappadi town, says, “We are working in a way that our leader will win with a margin of more than 1.5 lakh votes. He did not just do what people asked – he also did what people did not ask.”
However, a key issue raised by residents is the lack of industries and limited employment opportunities. One resident, who did not wish to be named, says, “There are no industries here. People go to nearby districts in search of jobs. A place where weaving was once predominant does not have a proper industry now. Around 50 vans come from neighbouring districts to take people to work in mills. Industries must be set up, and job opportunities must be created.”
Edappadi Assembly constituency has a major presence of Vanniyars, making it a natural base for PMK, followed by Goundars and SC, who also play a key role in determining outcomes. The constituency has gone to the polls 14 times, and DMK has had limited success here, winning only twice – in 1967 and 1971, during its early phase. Since then, the seat has largely been dominated by the AIADMK and the PMK.
A major factor in this has been the continued presence of Palaniswami, who has contested from here seven times since 1989, except in 2001. He has won five times, once under the Rooster symbol and four times under the Two Leaves symbol, effectively holding the constituency for himself. His only defeats came in 1996 and 2006 against PMK candidates, with 1996 being a notable election where he finished third.
Even in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when the DMK performed strongly across other constituencies in Salem, Edappadi remained an exception, with the AIADMK maintaining a lead of over 45,000 votes.
Despite this history, DMK is attempting to rework its strategy. A senior party functionary says, “We conducted door-to-door campaigns, and we could see that the mood has shifted and is positive for us. People are unhappy about the lack of employment opportunities. Even when he (EPS) was CM, there was no major industrial growth here. He may have announced the 100-lake water scheme, but it was our government that implemented it. Now nearly 88 lakes have been filled and are in use.”
At the same time, party insiders point to a key limitation. A senior DMK member, requesting anonymity, says, “The main drawback here is the lack of a strong local face. To contest against someone like Palaniswami, we need that. In 2021, the candidate announcement was a surprise. He was a young face. This time, around 15 people have expressed interest, but the final decision is with the leadership. A surprise candidate may come again.”
DMK’s P A Murugesan, who has sought a ticket for the 2026 elections from Edappadi, recalls his past results. “I contested here in 1996 and 2016. In 1996, I secured second place and pushed Palaniswami to third. This time, we see a positive sentiment. Women are happy with our government and are inclined towards us,” he says.
Meanwhile, the NTK has stepped up its campaign on the ground. A Priyadarshini, the party’s candidate, says, “We have covered nearly 40% of the constituency through door-to-door campaigns. We started with the interior and rural areas that have not received much attention so far. Even though this was once a chief minister’s constituency, many basic needs of the people are still unmet. We are reaching out to them directly and assuring solutions.”