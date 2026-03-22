Uneasiness sets in S Ramadoss camp after PMK's tie-up with Sasikala's AIPTMMK

SALEM: The alliance between S Ramadoss’s faction of the PMK and VK Sasikala’s All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AIPTMMK) appears to have caused unease within sections of the party.

The development comes soon after Sasikala formally launched her party — unveiling its flag in February and announcing its name in March — before moving quickly to seal an electoral deal with Ramadoss’ PMK on Friday, for the upcoming Tamil Nadu and Puducherry elections.

However, the decision has not gone down well with some within the Ramadoss camp. Party sources indicate that a section of cadre had been expecting an alliance with the AIADMK instead. In February, R Arul, Salem West MLA and joint general secretary of the faction, had met AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, which further fuelled such expectations. Even after Anbumani Ramadoss aligned with the NDA, there were indications that the Ramadoss faction was still exploring options.

Arul is among those who have expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision. Notably, Arul had backed the Ramadoss faction during the party’s split.

At the same time, Arul dismissed speculation about him shifting to the DMK, calling it baseless and asserting that he will contest from Salem West in the 2026 election. Just a few hours before the alliance announcement, he was seen in his constituency engaging in door-to-door outreach, seeking feedback from residents.