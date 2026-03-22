VCK will contest from more seats than it did in 2021: Thol Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: Though disappointed in being allotted fewer constituencies than what the party expected in the DMK-led bloc, it was important to prioritise the alliance’s strength to defeat the right-wing forces, said VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday.

Addressing media persons in Chennai, Thirumavalavan said that the VCK, however, will be contesting more than the six seats it contested in the 2021 election. The number has not been finalised yet, he added.

“Just because it (seat sharing deal) is getting delayed doesn’t mean that there will be confusion within the alliance. We are keen on strengthening the alliance. At the same time, we want to get a fair share,” he said.

For the VCK, staying true to its ideology and principles are more important than contesting in “double-digit” seats, the party leader stressed. The ruling DMK also had come forward to reduce its seat share for the upcoming Assembly election compared to the 2021 Assembly election, he added.