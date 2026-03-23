As LPG crisis continues, eateries across Dharmapuri adopt kerosene stoves

DHARMAPURI: While most tea shops and roadside eateries across Dharmapuri remain closed due to the ongoing LPG shortage, a few businesses have adapted to using kerosene stoves. This has increased demand and prices for kerosene stoves and kerosene itself, and these businesses also find kerosene more profitable than LPG.

Ten days ago, LPG shortage gripped the country owing to the West Asia conflict. Initially, many small businesses like tea shops, roadside hotels and snack shops bought overpriced LPG cylinders to sustain their livelihood. However, after facing losses, many businesses decided to shut down. However, a small group of these tea shops and roadside eateries have now adopted the use of kerosene stoves.

Speaking to TNIE, S Poomani, a tea shop owner from Siddha Veerappa street in Dharmapuri, said, "On Sunday, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder was Rs 5,300, while the actual market price is only Rs 2,050. How do you expect me to pay this? I barely make Rs 1,000 per day. I had to close down my business for 10 days. Only two days ago, I tried a kerosene stove and had to purchase 5 litres of kerosene for a day, which cost about Rs 500. A litre costs about Rs 100. As opposed to LPG, this is cheaper."

"I only use the kerosene stove for the boiler. For milk, I use an induction stove as the kerosene stove is difficult to regulate the heat. Nonetheless, this seems more profitable. Usually, a 19 kg LPG cylinder lasts up to four days; at present, kerosene stoves seem more cost-effective. The only downside is that it takes a longer duration for the heat to build up," he added.