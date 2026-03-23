Contractor yet to be finalised for Singanallur flyover construction in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The much-anticipated flyover at Singanallur junction in Coimbatore continues to face delays, with the National Highways wing of the State Highways Department yet to finalise a contractor despite floating fresh tenders over two months ago.

The project aims to ease persistent traffic congestion at the busy Singanallur junction along Trichy Road, one of the city's key entry and transit points connecting Coimbatore with L&T bypass, Sulur and the airport. However, progress has been slow, largely due to a lack of response from potential contractors.

Officials said tenders for the project had been floated five times in the past, but failed to attract bidders owing to concerns over financial viability. After revising the project's cost and design with approval from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), fresh tenders were floated in January this year. Yet again, the department received no bids, forcing an extension of the submission deadline.

"Contractors were initially given time until February 27 to submit bids. As there was no response, the deadline was extended till March 3," an official said. Even after the extension, the process of finalising the contractor remains incomplete.