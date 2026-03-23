DMK ex-minister Ponmudy skips filing papers, out of poll fray

VILLUPURAM: In a significant development ahead of the Assembly election, five-time MLA and the DMK’s deputy general secretary K Ponmudy (76) has not filed his application with the DMK, according to sources from Arivalayam. The DMK conducted interviews for candidates from Villupuram, Kancheepuram and Cuddalore, followed by Tiruvallur and Chennai.
Failure to file the application within the stipulated period has effectively ruled Ponmudy out of the electoral fray this time, sources said. However, his son, Dr Gautham Sigamani, applied to contest from Tirukoilur constituency and attended the interview. Ponmudy, a former minister with a long political career, has represented the Assembly in 1989, 1996, 2001, 2006 and 2021. He has held key portfolios including higher education and transport. Ponmudy’s absence from the nomination process has come as a surprise to party workers in the district, where he has been a prominent face for decades. Party insiders from Villupuram indicate that the decision may be linked to the DMK leadership’s broader strategy to promote next-generation leaders in the upcoming polls.
The possibility of Ponmudy being denied a ticket is also attributed to his conviction in the illegal sand mining and disproportionate assets case, ordered by the Madras High Court in December 2023. However, the conviction was later suspended by the Supreme Court in March 2024, which allowed his legislative tenure. Subsequently, his portfolio was changed from higher education to forests.
Adding to the trouble, in April 2025, the senior leader was pulled out of party posts after his lewd remarks on Hinduism and women. This weighed severely on his political image, drawing widespread criticism, and allowing the party functionaries next in line to serve the district bureau.
Eventually, Ponmudy’s picture and name were missing from party banners across the Villupuram central district bureau. Though he may represent the legislative block of Tirukoilur, Ponmudy has been the face of DMK in Villupuram district for four decades and the developments affected his status quo within the party. A close aide of Ponmudy told TNIE that even though the nomination is not filed, there has been no official announcement from the party regarding his candidature.
TNIE reached out to Ponmudy but he was unavailable for a comment.