DMK ex-minister Ponmudy skips filing papers, out of poll fray

The possibility of Ponmudy being denied a ticket is also attributed to his conviction in the illegal sand mining and disproportionate assets case, ordered by the Madras High Court in December 2023. However, the conviction was later suspended by the Supreme Court in March 2024, which allowed his legislative tenure. Subsequently, his portfolio was changed from higher education to forests.

Adding to the trouble, in April 2025, the senior leader was pulled out of party posts after his lewd remarks on Hinduism and women. This weighed severely on his political image, drawing widespread criticism, and allowing the party functionaries next in line to serve the district bureau.

Eventually, Ponmudy’s picture and name were missing from party banners across the Villupuram central district bureau. Though he may represent the legislative block of Tirukoilur, Ponmudy has been the face of DMK in Villupuram district for four decades and the developments affected his status quo within the party. A close aide of Ponmudy told TNIE that even though the nomination is not filed, there has been no official announcement from the party regarding his candidature.

TNIE reached out to Ponmudy but he was unavailable for a comment.