Flying squad seizes 3.55 kg of gold worth Rs 4.51 crore in Sivaganga

MADURAI: The flying squad and static surveillance teams in Sivaganga district seized 3.55 kg of gold bar and jewelries worth Rs 4.51 crore from a Madurai-based jewelers’ agent at the SS Kottai checkpost late Saturday night.
Authorities said the vehicle was intercepted in the Thirupattur Assembly constituency, where the gold was found concealed inside the car. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the individual was acting as an agent, transporting jewellery sourced from shops in Karaikudi and Pudukottai to Madurai. As he failed to produce valid documentation, the consignment was seized. The IT department has been informed and further investigations are underway.
In a separate incident in the Paramakudi Assembly constituency of Ramanathapuram district, a static surveillance team led by officer Chandrasekaran intercepted a vehicle near Kamuthi. During inspection, officials recovered 75 sovereigns of gold jewellery valued at approximately Rs 81 lakh from a woman travelling from Mani Nagar.
Another case was reported in the Thiruvadanai constituency, where a car stopped at Devipattinam was found carrying Rs 70,000 in cash without valid proof. The amount, belonging to an individual identified as Sekar, was seized and later deposited in the treasury. Officials noted that the cash could be reclaimed upon submission of proper documentation.
Meanwhile, enforcement drives have intensified across districts. In Dindigul, officials reported seizures amounting to Rs 33.41 lakh in cash and goods between March 15 and 21, while in Madurai, the total value of seizures has crossed Rs 1.45 crore.
However, the crackdown has sparked concern among traders. S. Rethinavelu, a trade expert from Madurai, said that MSMEs and small traders are disproportionately affected, as many rely heavily on cash transactions. Citing inflation, he urged the Election Commission of India to raise the permissible cash limit from Rs 50,000 to at least Rs 1 lakh.
He also highlighted procedural issues, noting that even valid invoices are sometimes rejected during inspections. “Computer-generated bills cannot be duplicated, yet they are often not accepted. Including officials from the Commercial Taxes Department in flying squads could reduce such issues,” he said.
Echoing similar concerns, N. Chinnamayan, president of the Mattuthavani Central Market Traders Association, said vegetable traders typically carry Rs 3 lakh or more in cash for procurement, making them vulnerable during checks.
Trade bodies have urged the EC to revisit the current limits on carrying cash and valuables, citing the operational challenges faced by small and medium traders during the enforcement period.