Flying squad seizes 3.55 kg of gold worth Rs 4.51 crore in Sivaganga

MADURAI: The flying squad and static surveillance teams in Sivaganga district seized 3.55 kg of gold bar and jewelries worth Rs 4.51 crore from a Madurai-based jewelers’ agent at the SS Kottai checkpost late Saturday night.

Authorities said the vehicle was intercepted in the Thirupattur Assembly constituency, where the gold was found concealed inside the car. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the individual was acting as an agent, transporting jewellery sourced from shops in Karaikudi and Pudukottai to Madurai. As he failed to produce valid documentation, the consignment was seized. The IT department has been informed and further investigations are underway.

In a separate incident in the Paramakudi Assembly constituency of Ramanathapuram district, a static surveillance team led by officer Chandrasekaran intercepted a vehicle near Kamuthi. During inspection, officials recovered 75 sovereigns of gold jewellery valued at approximately Rs 81 lakh from a woman travelling from Mani Nagar.

Another case was reported in the Thiruvadanai constituency, where a car stopped at Devipattinam was found carrying Rs 70,000 in cash without valid proof. The amount, belonging to an individual identified as Sekar, was seized and later deposited in the treasury. Officials noted that the cash could be reclaimed upon submission of proper documentation.