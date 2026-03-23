Four tribal kids from TN's Krishnagiri district rescued from bonded labour in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

KRISHNAGIRI: After concerted efforts by the district administration for more than three weeks, four Irular children, natives of Krishnagiri district, working as bonded labourers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, were rescued on Sunday.

Collector C Dinesh Kumar and his team relocated and rehabilitated seven tribal families who had taken shelter under the Rayakottai flyover in Krishnagiri. They were shifted to Samathuvapuram, and eight children who dropped out were readmitted to schools. During this, they found that more such students and families were traced to the Kaveripattinam area.

Following information from Collector C Dinesh Kumar, Adhiboomi Charitable Trust, regional coordinator U Jagatheeswaran, who is also a member of the Vigilance Committee under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, reached Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh and Khammam district in Telangana.

Jagatheeswaran told TNIE, "The Krishnagiri Collector spoke to Chittoor and Khammam district collectors in the first week of March, and following this, we reached Chittoor and rescued an 11-year-old boy who was employed to sell fruits under K Ravi (47). Similarly, three more children aged 16, 12 and 10 rearing ducks in Khammam district, employed by K Gopi (50), Ravi's brother, were also arrested."