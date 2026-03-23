Four tribal kids from TN's Krishnagiri district rescued from bonded labour in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

KRISHNAGIRI: After concerted efforts by the district administration for more than three weeks, four Irular children, natives of Krishnagiri district, working as bonded labourers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, were rescued on Sunday.
Collector C Dinesh Kumar and his team relocated and rehabilitated seven tribal families who had taken shelter under the Rayakottai flyover in Krishnagiri. They were shifted to Samathuvapuram, and eight children who dropped out were readmitted to schools. During this, they found that more such students and families were traced to the Kaveripattinam area.
Following information from Collector C Dinesh Kumar, Adhiboomi Charitable Trust, regional coordinator U Jagatheeswaran, who is also a member of the Vigilance Committee under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, reached Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh and Khammam district in Telangana.
Jagatheeswaran told TNIE, "The Krishnagiri Collector spoke to Chittoor and Khammam district collectors in the first week of March, and following this, we reached Chittoor and rescued an 11-year-old boy who was employed to sell fruits under K Ravi (47). Similarly, three more children aged 16, 12 and 10 rearing ducks in Khammam district, employed by K Gopi (50), Ravi's brother, were also arrested."
"The 11-year-old boy had worked for over a year and used to sell fruits and vegetables in load vehicles. Based on a complaint from the revenue department, Ravi was booked under sections 16, 17 and 18 of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act in Yadamari police station in Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, Ravi's brother Gopi was booked under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act along with the Juvenile Justice Act in Kamepalli police station in Telangana," said Jagatheeswaran.
He added that all four children were sent to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana through a broker named Rudresh near Bargur. Rudresh used to receive Rs 1,000 per child per month. All four children will receive an amount for rehabilitation from the respective district collectors of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he further said.
Collector C Dinesh Kumar appreciated Adhiboomi Charitable Trust and the district collectors of Chittoor and Telangana for their support. The rescued children will be sent home, and after a brief counselling, they will be admitted to schools with the support of Krishnagiri district Child Welfare Committee team led by Prasannakumari.
The collector told TNIE that the broker Rudresh will be inquired about.