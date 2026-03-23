Hike in toll fees by 3–5 per cent across 68 plazas to drive up cost of essentials in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: With vehicle user fees set to increase by 3% to 5% from April 1 across 60 toll plazas on national highways and eight on state highways, prices of essential goods are expected to rise across Tamil Nadu.

The 60 toll plazas on national highways are located along key stretches, including Chennai–Kanniyakumari, Tiruchy–Salem and Salem–Coimbatore. On state highways, the eight plazas include four on the 60-km Vandalur–Minjur Outer Ring Road, two on the Madurai Ring Road, and one each at Akkarai on East Coast Road and Navalur on Old Mahabalipuram Road.

Of the 77 toll plazas on national highways in the state, user fees at the remaining 17 plazas will be revised on September 1, as per the annual schedule.

However, toll rates will not be increased at the Nemili and Chennasamudram plazas on the Maduravoyal–Walajahapet stretch of the Bengaluru bypass, as six-laning works remain incomplete. Toll charges at these plazas have remained unchanged since April 1, 2019.

According to a notification issued by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), toll charges for cars and jeeps will rise by Rs 5, while rates for buses and other heavy vehicles will increase by Rs 15 to Rs 40, depending on the category. The revision has been carried out in accordance with the National Highways (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.