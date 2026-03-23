INTERVIEW | ‘Rahul Gandhi is waging a battle both inside & outside the party’: Congress RS MP Christopher Tilak

Acknowledging the differences in approach between Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, recently elected Congress Rajya Sabha MP Christopher Tilak, in an interview to TNIE’s Prabhakar Tamilarasu, said that Rahul Gandhi is waging a lone battle both inside and outside his party. As a first time MP, he also said that he plans to speak about the centre-state relationship in the Rajya Sabha, apart from the issues of marginalised people including women, Dalits and OBCs in the state.

Despite many seniors lobbying for the Rajya Sabha seat, you have been nominated to Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu. How do you see your candidature?

This was a very big surprise for me as well. This clearly indicates the direction in which the Congress party is moving ahead, particularly in a state like Tamil Nadu. There are great expectations on my election. I feel there is a big responsibility for me.

What are the key issues you are likely to speak about for TN?

At present, the attitude of the government at the centre is very partial towards certain states. There is discrimination against certain states just because they are vocal about various issues. Financially, they have been trying to sideline such states. I will be speaking about the centre-state relations. In the long-run, I would like to concentrate on the marginalised sections, including women, Dalits and OBCs. My other focus area will be youth empowerment.