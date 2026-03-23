INTERVIEW | ‘Rahul Gandhi is waging a battle both inside & outside the party’: Congress RS MP Christopher Tilak

Acknowledging the differences in approach between Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, recently elected Congress Rajya Sabha MP Christopher Tilak, in an interview to TNIE’s Prabhakar Tamilarasu, said that Rahul Gandhi is waging a lone battle both inside and outside his party. As a first time MP, he also said that he plans to speak about the centre-state relationship in the Rajya Sabha, apart from the issues of marginalised people including women, Dalits and OBCs in the state.
Despite many seniors lobbying for the Rajya Sabha seat, you have been nominated to Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu. How do you see your candidature?
This was a very big surprise for me as well. This clearly indicates the direction in which the Congress party is moving ahead, particularly in a state like Tamil Nadu. There are great expectations on my election. I feel there is a big responsibility for me.
What are the key issues you are likely to speak about for TN?
At present, the attitude of the government at the centre is very partial towards certain states. There is discrimination against certain states just because they are vocal about various issues. Financially, they have been trying to sideline such states. I will be speaking about the centre-state relations. In the long-run, I would like to concentrate on the marginalised sections, including women, Dalits and OBCs. My other focus area will be youth empowerment.
What are the aspects of the centre-state subject you plan to bring up?
All constitutional provisions, including the Directive Principles, were largely adhered to by earlier Congress governments. These foundational principles are now being undermined by the BJP government. Therefore, beyond technicalities, the real intent of the central government must be questioned. Rather than focusing on isolated issues, it is the broader working relationship that is strained and needs correction.
Congress has seen a leadership shift from former president Sonia Gandhi to present president Mallikarjun Kharge. There seems to be a difference in approach of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. How do you see it?
Yes, there is a change in the approach of both the leaders. Because they are different people. Moreover, the period of Sonia-ji’s leadership is different from the present day scenario. So, Rahul-ji is taking some proactive measures like bringing in more youth and strengthening the party across the country.
But, when it comes to electoral politics, his approach seems to have created unease in alliances in certain states including Tamil Nadu and Bihar. How do you see it?
Our party has different strategies for different states. More youth are engaging with the party and if something does not go well on certain matters, seniors step in to correct it. Rahul-ji is fighting alone here.
You mean inside the party or outside the party?
Both inside the party as well as outside the party. He is a more democratic man and he is the only leader who fights vehemently against the RSS and Sangh Parivar. He was the one who brought in the system of electing the leaders for the party’s youth wing, Indian Youth Congress, instead of relying on nominations since 2008.
How do you look at the approach of the DMK-led state Government on caste violence and law & order issues?
As a political party in power, the DMK-led state government is doing its best to address caste-based violence. However, what is lacking today is the strength of Dalit movement politics, which was much stronger around two decades ago. The movement was so powerful that governments were compelled to act. Today, many who were part of these movements have moved into electoral politics and entered into alliances with major political parties to contest a limited number of seats.