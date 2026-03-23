Legal minds must uphold moral values, says governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar

CHENNAI: Moral values remain the foundation of rights and duties in the Constitution, and legal minds must uphold them, said Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the valedictory function of ‘Needhikkalam 2026 - Jurisprudence for 2047: Igniting Legal Minds for a Developed Bharat’ in Chennai on Sunday.

The two-day conference was jointly by Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Chennai, and Forum of Tamil Nadu Law Students (FOTLAWS).

“We must understand that moral values have to be preserved. The Constitution reflects these values through fundamental rights and duties,” the governor said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr G Viswanathan, founder and chancellor of VIT, said India is still lagging behind many countries in higher education enrolment. India’s Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education stands at about 28%, while in developed countries it ranges between 60% and 100%, he said.

The conference was inaugurated by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday. Addressing the gathering, Rijiju had said that there was a growing need for a strong, indigenised and future-ready legal framework rooted in the country’s civilisational values.