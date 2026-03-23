Madurai court convicts 9 policemen in Sathankulam father-son custodial death case

MADURAI: The Madurai District Court on Monday convicted nine policemen in connection with the custodial deaths of two traders, P Jeyaraj and his son Beniks, at the Sathankulam police station in Thoothukudi in June 2020.

The First Additional District and Sessions Judge, G Muthukumaran, who delivered the verdict, posted the matter to March 30 for pronouncement of the quantum of punishment.

The nine convicted policemen are then Inspector S Sridhar; then Sub-Inspectors P Ragu Ganesh and K Balakrishnan; then Special Sub-Inspector Pauldurai; then Head Constables S Murugan and A Samidurai; and Constables M Muthuraja, S Veil Muthu, S Chelladurai, and X Thomas Francis.

On June 19, 2020, while Jeyaraj was at his son’s mobile showroom, the accused police personnel took him to the police station for allegedly keeping the shop open beyond the COVID-19 curfew hours. When Beniks went to the station and requested his father’s release, the policemen allegedly abused Jeyaraj in his presence, leading to a quarrel.

Subsequently, the father and son were brutally tortured at the station throughout the night and were later remanded to judicial custody by the Sathankulam Judicial Magistrate and lodged in Kovilpatti Sub-Jail the next day, without being provided proper medical treatment. Their health deteriorated soon after; Beniks died at the Government Kovilpatti Hospital on June 22, 2020, and Jeyaraj succumbed a day later. Two FIRs were registered at the Kovilpatti East Police Station in connection with their deaths.