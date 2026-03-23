No power, 47 Irular families in TN's Vellore threaten poll boycott

VELLORE: Since entering Class 11 last year, Kalpana G (16) has been struggling to keep up with the increased volume of assignments. She is now hesitant to go to school because when teachers rebuke her, she is unable to explain the darkness she returns home to each day.

“I can’t go somewhere else every day just to finish my homework,” said Kalpana. Her father, Ganesan P, fears his children may be forced to abandon education, just as previous generations did. Kalpana’s story mirrors that of all children from 47 families of the Irular tribal community who have been living without electricity connections in the Sorakkalpettai foothills under Vandranthangal panchayat in Katpadi for the past four years. Families often rely on torches or kerosene lamps for their day-to-day activities.

These families were relocated here four years ago from nearby areas, including Akkireddypudur, Sallavoor, and Mandhaveli, as their homes were erected on Odai poramboke land. Now settled on land classified as Kallankuthu (government poramboke wasteland), they continue to live in makeshift huts, grappling with a lack of electricity, water, and toilets. With the Assembly elections approaching, residents have warned they would boycott polls if their demand for basic amenities remains unmet.