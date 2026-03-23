No power, 47 Irular families in TN's Vellore threaten poll boycott

VELLORE: Since entering Class 11 last year, Kalpana G (16) has been struggling to keep up with the increased volume of assignments. She is now hesitant to go to school because when teachers rebuke her, she is unable to explain the darkness she returns home to each day.
“I can’t go somewhere else every day just to finish my homework,” said Kalpana. Her father, Ganesan P, fears his children may be forced to abandon education, just as previous generations did. Kalpana’s story mirrors that of all children from 47 families of the Irular tribal community who have been living without electricity connections in the Sorakkalpettai foothills under Vandranthangal panchayat in Katpadi for the past four years. Families often rely on torches or kerosene lamps for their day-to-day activities.
These families were relocated here four years ago from nearby areas, including Akkireddypudur, Sallavoor, and Mandhaveli, as their homes were erected on Odai poramboke land. Now settled on land classified as Kallankuthu (government poramboke wasteland), they continue to live in makeshift huts, grappling with a lack of electricity, water, and toilets. With the Assembly elections approaching, residents have warned they would boycott polls if their demand for basic amenities remains unmet.
After dusk, residents say they can hardly fall asleep here because after dusk as the region plunges into darkness. “Located closer to the forests of Jawadhu Hills, snakes often enter our huts, and without light, we cannot spot them. Last week, elephants also roamed nearby,” said Ganesan. Following the rains last week, water seeped into huts, leaving the surroundings muddy and increasing the risk of illness. “Mothers stay awake all night holding their infants out of fear,” said Valli Vijayakanth, a resident.
The absence of toilets forces residents to venture outdoors, and at night, they use torches. Water scarcity compounds their hardship. Tankers supply water only twice a week, which, residents say, is insufficient. “We have been requesting a piped water connection,” said Ramesh P. Despite repeated petitions to the Katpadi Tahsildar and district administration, residents allege that no concrete action has been taken.
Tahsildar Balachandar said pattas were issued to 17 families, and the eligibility of others is under review.
Speaking to TNIE, Vellore Collector V R Subbulaxmi said, “TNEB officials have been asked to examine the feasibility of electricity connections and streetlights, and the BDO is checking the water issue,” she said. She added that the administration will try to accommodate families found ineligible for pattas under alternative housing schemes for tribal communities in the district.