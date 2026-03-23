Off the cuff | Solving the Vijay question

Even as the BJP-AIADMK seat-sharing talks are set to begin tomorrow, a section of state BJP leaders are still entertaining the possibility of actor Vijay’s TVK joining the alliance. Privately, many of these leaders aren’t fans of Vijay or his politics. However, the familiar logic of “enemy’s enemy is a friend” is doing the rounds, especially after the delay in Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s visit to Chennai. For some, this delay has been more than enough reason to keep the speculation alive. Only when the Vijay question is settled can cadre and functionaries focus less on what could have been and more on the campaign ahead.

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Saying ‘no’ to sibling rivalry

An America-return, Tenkasi BJP district president Ananthan Ayyasamy climbed up party ranks in no time. He was expected to easily secure the Tenkasi seat in 2024. However, it was allocated to an ally. This time, he was confident of getting the Vasudevanallur seat. However, his younger brother A Manoharan, an ex-AIADMK MLA, recently joined the TVK, which is expected to field him in Vasudevanallur. BJP sources said that, unwilling to contest against his own brother, Ananthan is planning to switch to Sankarankovil. However, the AIADMK considers the seat as its stronghold, landing Ayyasamy in quite the pickle.

Thinakaran Rajamani