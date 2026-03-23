Packaged drinking water prices rise as West Asia war affects input costs in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The ongoing conflict in the oil-rich West Asian region has begun to impact households in Tamil Nadu, with packaged drinking water manufacturers raising prices amid a spike in input costs.

After disrupting hotel operations across the state, the ripple effects are now being felt by residents who depend on 20-litre water cans and bottled water.

E Saravanan, general secretary of the Greater Tamil Nadu Packaged Drinking Water Manufacturers Association, said the price of plastic containers has surged due to shortages in petroleum-based raw materials triggered by the conflict. PET (polyethylene terephthalate), used to manufacture bottles, is derived from hydrocarbons.

“A new 20-litre bubble-top container earlier cost Rs 100 to Rs 115. It is now priced at Rs 170. The cost of caps has also risen by about 50 paise each,” he said.