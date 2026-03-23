Panchayat assistants in TN made to queue up overnight to get railway tickets for observers

“Usually, booking tatkal tickets for the NMR train is a risky affair due to huge demand among tourists. The ticket counter opens around 5.30 am, and they will issue tokens. We may get confirmed tickets only for the first five tokens, so we were made to wait at the station to get the tokens. As the booking of regular tickets is almost closed for up to April 23, many are trying to get the tatkal ticket directly from the counter. We took turns standing in queue. As the superior officer (deputy tahsildar) had ordered to get the token, we went to the railway station late Friday and stayed throughout the night, and returned only on Saturday morning. We coincidentally met some people at the station who may have spread it to the media,” Parameshwaran said. He said they got the tokens, using which the officials then booked the tickets.

“We were forced to do it for the higher officials, and it is totally outside the official work,” said Parameshwaran.

Deputy Tahsildar Shankar Lal told TNIE that he just passed the order that he got from the tahsildar. He also confirmed that the tatkal ticket tokens were for the poll officials.