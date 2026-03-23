Party flags sale gear up at Coimbatore stores ahead of assembly election

COIMBATORE: With the Assembly election fervour building in the state, sales of party flags and election paraphernalia are gearing up at Coimbatore stores.
Store owners in Coimbatore expect sales of election paraphernalia to surge once parties finalize their candidates. Santhosh K, founder of Umaiya Flags at Selakarachal on the outskirts of the city, told TNIE they sell all types of party flags, flagposts, stickers, mufflers, and car flags.
He said they source low-priced flag fabric printed with parties' colours and designs from a private manufacturing unit in Surat, Gujarat, based on orders, as production costs there are very low. Later, they cut and stitch the cloth to produce and sell the flags here.
At present, he said TVK flags are selling well. "Over the past 20 days alone, we have sold around 50,000 TVK flags, based on orders we receive online, with sizes ranging from 20x30 and 40x24 across various parts of Tamil Nadu. Of the 10,000 TVK-coloured whistles, only 2,000 remain in stock. The surge in TVK party flag sales is because the party was launched only last year. Supporters want party flags and other political paraphernalia. Dravidian parties that contest elections regularly already bought flags in previous polls, so they need fewer now," he said.
With rising demand for TVK flags, Santhosh said they have placed orders with Gujarat manufacturers for an additional 10,000. He added that orders will also be placed for 30,000 flags and other election paraphernalia for other parties.
"Around 60,000 flags from major parties were sold during the 2021 Assembly elections. Flag sales would pick up after candidates are finalized. With TVK flag sales already breaking records compared to the last Assembly election, we expect them to increase by at least 30% this time," he hoped.
When asked about price hikes, he said flags have increased by just one rupee due to the war. The 20x30 sized flags are sold at Rs 15, the 40x24 is priced at Rs 40 and the 60x24 is sold at Rs 68. The whistles are being sold at Rs 5 each.
R Rajendran, an employee at Gandhiji Khadar Store in Town Hall in the city, told TNIE that flag sales increased gradually and around one lakh flags for all parties have been stocked for sale. "Moreover, with many parties in alliance in the INDIA and NDA blocs, they would buy more flags and election paraphernalia such as badges, caps, and towels. Due to this, sales may increase this election," he added.
Moreover, powerloom owners at Kunnathur in Tiruppur district have intensified manufacturing of parties' mufflers and party-coated dhotis for sale ahead of the Assembly elections.
K Karthi, a powerloom owner in Kunnathur, told TNIE that with the summer starting, muffler sales would be high due to their need in political campaigns. "Powerloom owners have started to manufacture three lakh mufflers for all parties and one lakh dhotis, which will be supplied for whole sale across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, he said.