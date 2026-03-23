PMK intra-party dispute: SC upholds Madras HC view, civil court to adjudicate symbol row

NEW DELHI: Asking PMK founder S Ramadoss to approach the civil court, the Supreme Court on Monday upheld a Madras High Court decision dismissing his two petitions for a direction to the EC to either let his faction use the 'mango' symbol during the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry or freeze the symbol.

Ramadoss has been fighting a legal battle to restrain his son Anbumani from using the party's name, flag and symbol.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said that the Election Commission (EC) cannot decide a dispute over the allocation of symbols of an unregistered political party, and if the application is filed by Tuesday for remedy, the civil court may adjudicate it in three days.

"The high court appears to be right in holding that the dispute re: allocation of symbol among the two rival groups of an unrecognised political party cannot be decided by the Election Commission of India. We have gone through the orders passed from time to time and must observe that an aggrieved party must not be left remediless."

"Since the petitioner has already filed a civil suit, it is open to the petitioner to move an appropriate application before the civil court. If such an application is filed by tomorrow, i.e., March 24, 2026, we direct the civil court to decide the same after hearing the parties and in accordance with law within a period of three days," the top court ordered.

The bench further said that the court has not expressed any opinion on the merits, and the parties to the suit, including those who may seek their impleadment, shall be at liberty to raise all the contentions before the civil court.