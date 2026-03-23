Prohibition of Child Marriage Act transferred to directorate of children welfare in TN

KRISHNAGIRI: Following a long pending demand from child rights and officials from the child protection unit, the Tamil Nadu government has transferred the subject 'Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006' from the directorate of social welfare and women empowerment to the directorate of children welfare and special services.

Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department had passed an government order on February 26 stating the transfer of Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 to Directorate of Children Welfare and Special Services.

The order read, "The Tamil Nadu State Rules for Prohibition of Child Marriage Act has been framed to implement the Act. District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) has been notified as the Child Marriage Prohibition Officer (CMPO) of the concerned district. Apart from this, a panchayat-level committee has constituted with the panchayat president as chairperson to assist CMPO."