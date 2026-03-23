Renovation of football ground key demand of voters in Coimbatore's Valparai

COIMBATORE: The renovation of the football ground at Kakkan Colony in Valparai town is a key demand of the public to political parties in the election season.

Local sports buffs and the Valparai Football Association have made it clear that the overhaul of the ground is the primary task for any political party seeking their votes.

The demand for the renovation of the ground has indeed become a significant focal point in the campaign for next month's assembly election, they said.

Football has been a passion for the residents of the hill town of Valparai. But the native sports lovers sorely miss a proper football ground as the preferred one at Kakkan Colony in Ward Number 10 came to be used as a parking space in the last four years.

The ground was widely used for sports for more than 20 years before it fell into disuse. Unable to find an alternative place, the sports enthusiasts had been demanding the state government to provide another ground or redevelop the old one.