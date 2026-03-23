Stakes sky-high for CM Stalin as he aims to break DMK’s consecutive term jinx

CHENNAI: If this Assembly election is an existential battle for AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, it will be a defining moment for DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin. For Stalin, the fight it is not about mere survival, but continuity. Since the DMK first came to power in 1967, the party has never been able to win a consecutive term. Breaking the jinx is the single biggest challenge before Stalin.

Unlike in 2021, where anti-incumbency against the AIADMK worked in favour of the DMK, in 2026 Stalin heads into the polls with the full weight of the successes — and failures — of his five-year term behind him. In the last five years, he carefully built a narrative of the “Dravidian model” of governance, through social welfare schemes, including free bus travel to women, honorarium for women heads of households, scholarship schemes for college students and a breakfast scheme for school children. These schemes have helped the DMK consolidate key voter segments, particularly women and economically weaker sections, to some extent.

But elections are not only fought over governance. The Stalin-led DMK government faces criticism on law and order, corruption, and dynastic politics. These three issues have been kept alive in public discourse by the opposition. The AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu has projected the elevation of Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi as a sign of family dominance in the DMK and in the government. While such criticism is not new for the DMK and may not affect its core vote share, it plays a role in the perception battle, which is crucial in a closely contested four-cornered election.