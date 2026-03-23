Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: EPS allots 27 seats to BJP, 18 to PMK, 11 to AMMK as NDA seat sharing talks continue

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who is heading the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu, finalised the number of seats allocated for the BJP, PMK and AMMK on Monday.
Palaniswami announced that the BJP has been allotted 27 seats, while the PMK got 18 and the AMMK 11.
The BJP contested 20 seats in the 2021 Assembly elections, and this time, seven more seats have been allocated to the party.
The undivided PMK contested in 23 seats in 2021. Now, the Anbumani faction of the PMK has been given 18 seats and a Rajya Sabha seat.
The AMMK has been allocated 11 seats in these elections. In 2021, the AMMK formed its own alliance and contested 165 seats.
Asked about the number of seats to be contested by the AIADMK, Palaniswami said, "Still talks are going on with a few other parties. By tonight, seats will be allocated to them. After that, the number of seats to be contested by the AIADMK will be known."
Of the 234 Assembly seats, the AIADMK has allocated 56 to its three allies, leaving 178 remaining.
The Tamil Maanila Congress led by GK Vasan, IJK led by Parivendhar, TMMK led by John Pandian, NJP led by AC Shanmugam, Puratchi Bharatham led by Poovai Jeganmoorthy are among the other parties which have to be allocated seats in the NDA in Tamil Nadu.
Palaniswami announced the number of seats in the presence of the BJP's Tamil Nadu election in-charge and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP State president Nainar Nagenthran, and Union Minister L Murugan.
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss came to the AIADMK headquarters. AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran returned to the AIADMK headquarters after a nine-year gap.
Palaniswami criticised the DMK-led alliance, stating that the Communist parties and VCK have yet to receive their allocations within it. The Left parties got six seats each, but this time they are being made to run from pillar to post to give five seats.