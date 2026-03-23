Tamil Nadu polls: A question of mere margins or more?

CHENNAI: Unlike the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, who won all the 13 Assembly elections he contested, electoral victories did not come easily for his son Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin — just as how the position of DMK president and the opportunity to become the CM came only after a long wait and toil.

He lost the first Assembly election he contested from Thousand Lights in 1984. In the next five elections he contested from the same constituency, he lost once in 1991 and won the remaining four, although his last win from there was by a thin margin of around 2,500 votes against AIADMK’s Aadi Rajaram.

In 2011, he shifted to Kolathur, which was newly formed in 2009 during the delimitation exercise by carving out areas from Purasaiwalkam and Villivakkam constituencies.

Since then it has become his bastion with his victory margins widening in every election against his rivals from the AIADMK. In 2021, he delivered a crushing defeat to his former rival Rajaram by a victory margin of 41% and thereby making Kolathur a de-facto “first” constituency represented by the CM.

In the past five years, Stalin has made numerous visits to the constituency and brought in a number of projects. Inaugurating the new Arulmigu Kabaleeswarar College of Arts and Science of the HR&CE department in the constituency in February, he said Kolathur has become the 'model' constituency of his 'Dravidian model' government.

At the event, he mentioned a long list of projects implemented in Kolathur, which included a major upgrade of the Periyar Government hospital at a cost of Rs 210 crore with specialised departments, an air-conditioned bus stand, a marriage hall, upgraded parks, lakes and other civic facilities.