Tamil Nadu polls: CPM to stay in alliance but decide on seats today

CHENNAI: With the ruling DMK firm on not allocating more than five seats for the CPM in the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), CPM confirmed that they would continue in the SPA irrespective of the number of seats. The party is likely to take a final call on the number of seats during its executive committee meeting, to be held on Monday morning.

Stating that they would continue in the SPA for the 2026 Assembly election, CPM state secretary P Shamugam, after meeting Chief Minister MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, told reporters that they would finalise the numbers after the executive committee meeting.

“There is no confusion in the alliance. The confusion is only on the number of seats to be allocated to the party. All this while, we have been talking to the DMK’s committee with regard to seat-sharing. This is the first time we met the chief minister to discuss this, and he has offered us five seats. We will convene our executive committee and take a call,” Shanmugam told reporters.