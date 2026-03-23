TN BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran hints at possible shift in constituency

TIRUNELVELI: Amid buzz of discontent simmering among people in his constituency (Tirunelveli), TN BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on Sunday hinted that he may shift to a safe seat.

When asked by reporters during an interaction if he would contest from Sattur, as claimed by BJP sources, Nainar said, “People of Tirunelveli constituency have sent me to the Assembly five times. Even when I had not campaigned, around 65,000 to 90,000 people voted for me. Leaders like the late DMK president M Karunanidhi switched constituencies among Kulithalai, Tiruvarur and Anna Nagar. I do not compare myself with him. But people of six Assembly segments in Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency, particularly Nanguneri and Radhapuram, have cast a considerable number of votes for me. I will contest from any of these segments.”

Asked about BJP leader and actor R Sarathkumar expressing dissatisfaction over not being given a role in the party, Nainar said, “There is nothing wrong that Sarathkumar has met his supporters. I am also meeting my supporters at my house here.”

Also, he said DMK president and CM MK Stalin has been commenting about opposition leaders travelling to New Delhi instead of worrying about people’s issues.

“Stalin becomes nervous when the leaders of our alliance travel to Delhi. Our state in-charge and Union Minister Piyush Goyal is visiting Tamil Nadu on Monday for seat-sharing talks. The AIADMK has already announced a portion of their election promises. We will also express our opinions,” he added.