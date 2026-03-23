TNEB issues safety advisory to users of electric home appliances

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) Chairman and Managing Director J Radhakrishnan has directed officials to step up awareness on electrical safety as there is a rise in the use of electric cooking appliances across the state.

In a communication to officials, he noted a noticeable increase in the use of appliances such as induction stoves, largely driven by difficulties in accessing commercial cooking gas in some areas. He cautioned that improper use could add to the load on the power distribution system.

Radhakrishnan, however, assured that adequate arrangements have been made to handle any potential increase in electricity demand. According to an advisory issued by the department, employees have been instructed to create awareness and ensure adherence to safety guidelines while using electric cooking devices. Field officers have been asked to advise consumers to use properly rated sockets for high-load appliances such as induction and electric stoves. They have also been directed to caution against overloading circuits and to ensure that internal wiring in buildings is safe.

Officials said consumers should have old or long-unused appliances checked for faults before reuse. Radhakrishnan also directed staff to actively spread safety messages through field visits, consumer meetings and local communication channels. Officials have been instructed to promptly attend to complaints related to overloading, fuse-off calls and appliance issues.