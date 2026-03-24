89-year-old woman, son end lives in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: An 89-year-old woman and her 69-year-old-old son died by suicide late on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, when L Rathinavel (42), a private bus driver from Jittandahalli, returned home from work, he found his father, N Lakshmanan, unconscious while his grandmother, N Chinnapillai, was barely conscious.

Rathinavel noticed his grandmother struggling and asked if she was ill, when she told him that they did not wish to be a burden and had consumed poison.

Rathinavel rushed his father and grandmother to a private hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Mahendramangalam police were alerted, and the bodies were sent to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

Police sources told TNIE that the mom-son duo suffered from various ailments and Rathinavel had been taking care of their medical needs for several years. Purportedly, they did not wish to be a burden and died by suicide.

(Help to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)