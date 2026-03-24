BJP humiliated me, found happiness in DMK: OPS

THENI: Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Monday said that he was insulted by BJP leaders in New Delhi and that he found happiness on February 27 only after joining the DMK.

Speaking in a campaign meeting in Cumbum, Panneerselvam said he was invited to a Union Minister’s office but denied a meeting and humiliated by BJP leaders a few months ago.

“Patience has its limits. I eventually chose to join the DMK. I went through severe hardship and faced many challenges after the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

I lost my happiness until February 27 when I joined the DMK under the leadership of CM M K Stalin. I would remain indebted to him for welcoming me into the movement founded by C N Annadurai.”