Cash, liquor and freebies worth Rs 151 crore seized in TN

The CEO said so far, 932 petitions have been received in connection with election-related complaints, of which only 20 are pending. No complaints have been received from the public, but political parties have filed complaints against one another.

The Election Commission has made available a user-friendly unified single portal ECINET, subsuming 40+ applications/websites through which the voter can avail and access various voter services.

Pratap Singh is special observer for TN election

The ECI has appointed Pratap Singh as the Special Observer for the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. His office is located in Room No. 412 of the Annexe Building, Aayakar Bhavan, Chennai. His email ID is splobs.pelecd@tn.gov.in. Singh’s Liaison Officer, Jagan Mohan, can be reached at 9551322999. Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said the public and political parties may contact the Special Observer regarding election-related matters by using the contact details above.