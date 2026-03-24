CPM demands the RO office be shifted to Valparai from Anaimalai

COIMBATORE: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) Valparai Unit in the Coimbatore district demanded that the Coimbatore District Election Officer shift the office of the Election Returning Officer's office for the Valparai Assembly constituency to Valparai instead of operating from Anaimalai.

P Paramasivam, Secretary of the CPI (M) Valparai Taluk, in a petition to the District Collector cum the District Election Officer, said both Valparai and Anaimalai taluk fall under the Valparai assembly constituency.

Though the constituency is mainly based in Valparai, a hilly region, the election officials camped at Anaimalai. The Returning Officer's office, especially, is set up at Anaimalai Taluk office, which is around 55 kilometres away from Valparai.

The people of Valparai have to travel to Anaimalai every time whenever they need to get permissions from the election officials when the Model Code of Conduct is in force, according to Paramasivam.