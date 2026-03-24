DMK allots eight seats to VCK after tough negotiations ahead of TN Assembly polls

CEHNNAI: DMK on Tuesday signed a seat-sharing pact with its key ally VCK, which had been bargaining hard for a higher number of seats, allotting the party eight seats, of which six will be reserved constituencies and two general constituencies.

The signing of the deal came a day after the ruling DMK inked a pact with the CPM by allotting five seats, one less than what the Left party contested in 2021.

In contrast, VCK has got two seats more than what it contested in 2021. Of the four reserved constituencies and two general constituencies it contested, it won four in the last elections.

Speaking to reporters after signing the agreement with DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin, VCK president and MP Thol Thirumavalavan said that he was satisfied with the number of seats allocated to the party.

“We conveyed the resolution passed at the party meeting to ask for double-digit seats. But, considering the limitations of the DMK due to more alliance parties joining the alliance, which is an ideological coalition at a national level to counter the right wing forces, we have whole heartedly accepted the eight seats. The victory of the alliance is as important as the interest of the VCK,” he told reporters at Anna Arivalayam.