DMK seals DMDK pact with 10 seats; Kamal Haasan’s MNM to stay out, extends support

CHENNAI: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), leading a grand alliance for the 2026 Assembly elections, on Tuesday signed a seat-sharing pact with its new ally, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), allotting it 10 seats, making it the third-largest party in the alliance after the Congress.

Meanwhile, actor-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan announced that his party will not contest the Assembly elections but will extend “unconditional support” to the DMK alliance.

Haasan said the number of seats offered to MNM by the DMK, as well as the suggestion to contest under the party’s ‘rising sun’ symbol, was not acceptable, though he understood the reasons behind the proposal.

“For me politics is not a business, but a responsibility. I would stand by the DMK and would extend support from outside. DMK will form the government again,” he told reporters after meeting DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin at the party headquarters.