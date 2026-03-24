Ensure steady power supply at night to avoid vote bribery allegation: TNPDCL

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has directed its field staff to avoid performing fuse-off calls and other planned or emergency power interruptions during evening and night hours until the Assembly elections scheduled for April 23. The measure has been introduced as routine power outages whether technical or maintenance-related, can easily be politicised under the current Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Since the MCC came into force, several political parties have allegedly shifted vote-bribing activities, such as distribution of cash and gifts, to evening and night hours, to evade election flying squads. In the absence of electricity, monitoring becomes practically impossible, leading to concern that any power cut could be portrayed as an attempt to facilitate illegal distribution. Complaints have already emerged accusing TNPDCL staff of showing favouritism to particular parties by switching off supply in the evening.

Recently in Tiruppur district, a consumer forum filed a complaint with election authorities alleging that an electricity board official responsible for Anupparpalayam sub-division was deliberately interrupting power at night to enable money and gift distribution in favour of certain political parties. Following the complaint, the officer was questioned by the Returning Officer of Tiruppur North constituency. Further action is awaited.