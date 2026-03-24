EVMs deployed under tight security in Nilgiris; over Rs 2.5 crore seized ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

NILGIRIS: The voting machines for the three assembly constituencies of Ooty, Coonoor and Gudalur in the Nilgiris district were brought to the private school and college security depot under armed police protection.

For the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verification Machines (VVPAT) were tested and allotted in a two-phase draw for the constituency-wise allocation.

In this, the Control Unit (CU) and Voting Unit (BU) have been checked, and the Voting Registration Unit BU304, Control Unit 304, VVPAT-330 for the Ooty Assembly Constituency, the Gudalur (Separate) Voting Registration Unit BU285, Control Unit CU285, VVPAT-309, and the Coonoor Assembly Constituency have been sent to the warehouses in the three constituencies.

More than 50 armed guards are engaged in security and CCTV surveillance on a rotating basis, 24 hours a day, to monitor these. As the Assembly Election Code of Conduct is in force, tourists coming to the Nilgiris district will definitely be confiscated if they have more cash or gold than required.

There is no relaxation for tourists to bring more than fifty thousand rupees. If they bring more than 50 thousand, it will definitely be confiscated, said Nilgiris District Election Officer Lakshmi Bhavya Tandoori.

The event to allocate the EVM randomisation to be used in the three assembly elections in the Nilgiris district - Udacity, Coonoor and Gudalur - through the randomisation method was held at the District Collectorate in Udacity in the presence of political party leaders. Theni District Election Officer Lakshmi Bhavya Tandoori participated and conducted an online randomisation session and allocated the EVMs to the closed constituencies.