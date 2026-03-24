Karur court convicts all nine accused in Chinthamani petrol bomb attack case

KARUR: The Karur District Principal Sessions Court on Monday found all nine accused guilty in the petrol bomb attack case that claimed the lives of seven youths on Thevar Jayanthi day, October 30, 2012, in the Chinthamani area in Madurai. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on March 25.

The incident pertaining to the case took place when a group of youths were returning in a car from Pasumpon after attending Thevar Jayanthi celebration in Ramanathapuram. A gang intercepted them at Chinthamani near Madurai Bypass check post, hurled petrol bombs at their vehicle and fled the scene. A total of 18 people, hailing from Puliankulam were injured. Of the injured, seven died in hospital later.

The Avaniapuram police arrested 12 persons in connection with the case. One of the accused died during the course of trial, while another was hacked to death in February 2024, while he was returning to Madurai after appearing before the Karur court. The remaining nine accused appeared before Karur court on Monday, and were later remanded to the Tiruchy Central prison.

Sources said the case had been transferred to Karur Court based on the direction of Madras High Court, considering the accused’s safety.