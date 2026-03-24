Kin protest as woman dies after birth control surgery in Tamil Nadu

Vimala’s husband, K Selladurai (40), said, “She was referred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Annamalai Nagar, where she received intensive care. As her condition worsened, she was shifted to the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital in Mundiyampakkam for advanced treatment. She died there on the morning of March 22.” Vimala is survived by her three children – S Prithika, S Magizhini, and S Magizhan.

Following her death, relatives and villagers staged a protest in front of the Chidambaram Government Hospital on Sunday, demanding action against the medical staff involved. Revenue and police officials talked with the protesters. The Chidambaram Town Police registered a case under Section 194(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. After this, the protesters had dispersed. Officials said they would take further actiona after receiving the post-mortem report.

On Monday, Vimala’s relatives staged another protest at the sub-collector’s office, demanding Rs 50 lakh as compensation, state’s support for the children’s education, and a job for her Selladurai. They refused to accept her body until further talks were be held with the collector, SP, and the joint director of health services.