Let election campaigns in residential in Coimbatore complexes: CPI(M)

COIMBATORE: The CPI(M) has appealed to the Coimbatore district election officer (DEO) to take steps to convene a meeting with the heads of apartment associations to facilitate election campaigns on their premises.
They alleged that during the previous elections, association heads did not allow candidates to campaign in many apartments, preventing their entry through security personnel.
The CPI(M) district committee made a plea in this regard to the DEO, who is also the District Collector.
V Ramamoorthy, a district executive member of the CPM, told TNIE that candidates have the right to campaign among the people during elections, and this right is being denied by the heads of apartment associations in Coimbatore.
“For instance, the security staff did not allow us entry to an apartment complex located at Vellakinar Pirivu during the Lok Sabha election. The staff cited instructions from the association head that candidates and party members should not be let in. We lodged a complaint with election officers, and though they said they would inquire, they did not treat it as a serious issue,” Ramamoorthy recalled.
He alleged that, as in several apartments, security personnel in gated communities also do not allow party members to campaign.
Another CPI (M) member told TNIE that in some apartments, biased association heads allow only members of parties he or she favours to campaign.
He said that their concern was raised with the election officer at a meeting held recently, and that the officials must monitor the situation and ensure that they are allowed to campaign in apartments and gated communities.
The head of an apartment association in Peelamedu said there are around 250 houses in their complex, and many residents have their votes in northern states. “Some people prefer tranquility. If we allow candidates and their cadres inside, residents may feel it is a nuisance and question us.
Besides, residents may favour some political parties and not others. If all parties are allowed inside, it could lead to complications. Considering this, we do not allow them,” he said.
The head of another gated community association in Vadavalli said that some residents dislike campaigning on their premises and he prefers not to act against their wishes.
DEO and Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar told TNIE that necessary instructions will be issued to the heads of apartment associations.