Let election campaigns in residential in Coimbatore complexes: CPI(M)

COIMBATORE: The CPI(M) has appealed to the Coimbatore district election officer (DEO) to take steps to convene a meeting with the heads of apartment associations to facilitate election campaigns on their premises.

They alleged that during the previous elections, association heads did not allow candidates to campaign in many apartments, preventing their entry through security personnel.

The CPI(M) district committee made a plea in this regard to the DEO, who is also the District Collector.

V Ramamoorthy, a district executive member of the CPM, told TNIE that candidates have the right to campaign among the people during elections, and this right is being denied by the heads of apartment associations in Coimbatore.

“For instance, the security staff did not allow us entry to an apartment complex located at Vellakinar Pirivu during the Lok Sabha election. The staff cited instructions from the association head that candidates and party members should not be let in. We lodged a complaint with election officers, and though they said they would inquire, they did not treat it as a serious issue,” Ramamoorthy recalled.

He alleged that, as in several apartments, security personnel in gated communities also do not allow party members to campaign.

Another CPI (M) member told TNIE that in some apartments, biased association heads allow only members of parties he or she favours to campaign.