Madras HC bins GVM’s appeal against order to pay Rs 4 crore to producer

The root of the litigation is an agreement entered into by RS Infotainment, of S Elred Kumar, and the appellants on November 27, 2008, for production of a movie. The appellants were paid Rs 4.25 crore for the project. Since the agreement was not fulfilled, RS Infotainment filed a civil suit in the high court seeking orders for return of the money with litigation costs.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed the order and decree on April 5, 2022, directing Gautham Menon and Photon Factory to return the amount with 12% interest per annum from May 11, 2010. He found a breach of agreement as the appellants failed to begin the film production and also held that the suit was filed within the limitation period.

He further held that the funds were retained without initiating the production and they failed to prove the expenditure towards the specific project.