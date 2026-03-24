Madurai street turns interstate hub for poll-time paraphernalia

MADURAI: Madurai is widely known as a major hub for poll campaign paraphernalia including party flags, banners, badges, caps, stickers and masks featuring leaders’ images, and its influence extends beyond the state, supplying bulk orders to Kerala.
With the announcement of the state Assembly elections, the sale of political campaign materials has picked up pace in Madurai. In particular, the wholesale shops located in East Avani Moola Street have now turned into key hubs for election-related activities.
As voters are set to hit the booths on April 23, major political parties are engaged in final stage talks regarding alliances and seat sharing. Alongside this, plans are under way to conduct public meetings, rallies and various campaign events across all constituencies.
In this context, shops in East Avani Moola Street have stocked large quantities of campaign materials, and items ranging from cloth flags to T-shirts are being manufactured and supplied based on orders. These materials are also being distributed to southern districts.
Speaking to TNIE, one of the shopkeepers, G Manikandan, said that a total of four shops in the area are engaged in bulk sales of campaign paraphernalia. Sales usually hits peak about 10 days before the election. “As of now, there is high demand for mufflers bearing BJP and AIADMK colours.
Apart from that, mufflers of TVK, Congress and NTK are also seeing good sales. The TVK’s whistle badge is currently among the most sought-after items. Recently, we received an order for 10,000 whistle badges from the party. Similarly, we supplied 20,000 BJP mufflers to Coimbatore district,” he said.
He said that, after Chennai, traditionally Madurai is the deciding locale for politics in the state. “Prominent leaders from both state and central levels convene public meetings and campaign in Madurai. Moreover, Kerala’s CPM and Congress have also given bulk orders for campaign materials, including badges, recently. For orders from other states, manufacturing only starts after we receive the order,” he added.
East Avani Moola Street, generally known for stationery items, transforms into a hub for campaign material sales during poll season, Manikandan said. Both wholesale and retail shops operating here record business of up to around Rs 1 crore during elections alone, he added.
M Justin, a retail seller, said that election period is when local economy is booming. “Not only campaign materials, sales of turmeric powder, kungumam and flowers, all hit a peak. I purchase campaign materials in bulk from wholesale shops here, sell during campaign, public meetings and other events. My profit is usually around 300%. Political leaders’ pictures, badges, banners, umbrellas and caps featuring political leaders are commonly famous for election campaigns and sell out largely,” he added.