Madurai street turns interstate hub for poll-time paraphernalia

MADURAI: Madurai is widely known as a major hub for poll campaign paraphernalia including party flags, banners, badges, caps, stickers and masks featuring leaders’ images, and its influence extends beyond the state, supplying bulk orders to Kerala.

With the announcement of the state Assembly elections, the sale of political campaign materials has picked up pace in Madurai. In particular, the wholesale shops located in East Avani Moola Street have now turned into key hubs for election-related activities.

As voters are set to hit the booths on April 23, major political parties are engaged in final stage talks regarding alliances and seat sharing. Alongside this, plans are under way to conduct public meetings, rallies and various campaign events across all constituencies.

In this context, shops in East Avani Moola Street have stocked large quantities of campaign materials, and items ranging from cloth flags to T-shirts are being manufactured and supplied based on orders. These materials are also being distributed to southern districts.

Speaking to TNIE, one of the shopkeepers, G Manikandan, said that a total of four shops in the area are engaged in bulk sales of campaign paraphernalia. Sales usually hits peak about 10 days before the election. “As of now, there is high demand for mufflers bearing BJP and AIADMK colours.