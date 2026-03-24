No coercive action against BJP leader over speech, says Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the police not to take any coercive action against BJP functionary SG Suryah in connection with an FIR registered by the Salem Town police over his speech on the alleged rise in teen pregnancy during a protest.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar issued the direction on Monday while hearing a petition filed by Suryah seeking to quash the FIR registered on February 14, 2026.

Directing the respondent police to file a counter-affidavit to the petition by April 16, the judge said no coercive action shall be taken until then. Suryah, the state president of the BJP youth wing, was booked under Sections 352, 353 and 196 of the BNS for allegedly delivering a speech containing unverified statistics and for creating political hostility.