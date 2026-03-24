Off the cuff |Lock, stock but no smoking barrel

Last-minute clickbait

With the poll activities picking up pace, so has the influx of stories about prominent leaders ‘switching parties’ at the last minute. The latest name doing the rounds is S Semmalai, former minister and senior leader of the AIADMK, with ‘talks’ of him moving to the DMK. Semmalai has dismissed the rumours as “completely fake”, stating he does not even know how it started. The ex-minister says he has been getting many calls asking if he is joining the DMK. “Likewise, now they are saying a senior DMK minister is joining us. These stories keep coming, and there will probably be many more like this,” he said

Sneha Sivashanmugam