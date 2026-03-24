‘Pollution causes winter fog in North India’: IIT Madras

CHENNAI: A study led by Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has found high levels of pollution during winter nights play a major role in making fog more intense and long-lasting over north India.

The research, published in Science Advances and Geophysical Research Letters, challenges previous beliefs that climate change alone was responsible for increasing fog events, said a statement issued by the institute.

The study, led by N Arun and professor Chandan Sarangi from IIT Madras, reveals the pollutants in the air during calm winter nights create the perfect conditions for fog to form. On cold nights, pollutants like dust and soot collect close to the ground. When the temperature drops, water vapour in the air quickly condenses on to these particles, forming millions of tiny droplets that reduce visibility.