Teen dies by suicide at Salem home, 32-year-old neighbour held under POCSO

SALEM: A 15-year-old girl from Okkilippatti near Sangagiri in Salem died by suicide on Sunday allegedly due to stress following a personal issue that came to light.

Police said the girl studying in class 9 was acquainted with her 32-year-old neighbour who is married and has two children but had been living alone due to differences with his wife.

The two had known each other for some time, and the matter came to the notice of her family members in January. Following this, he was allegedly warned by the family and villagers and asked to leave the area. It is said that he had been staying in Edappadi since and working in Erode.