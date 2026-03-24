Teen dies by suicide at Salem home, 32-year-old neighbour held under POCSO

SALEM: A 15-year-old girl from Okkilippatti near Sangagiri in Salem died by suicide on Sunday allegedly due to stress following a personal issue that came to light.
Police said the girl studying in class 9 was acquainted with her 32-year-old neighbour who is married and has two children but had been living alone due to differences with his wife.
The two had known each other for some time, and the matter came to the notice of her family members in January. Following this, he was allegedly warned by the family and villagers and asked to leave the area. It is said that he had been staying in Edappadi since and working in Erode.
On Sunday, the neighbour allegedly visited the girl’s house when she was alone. A relative who noticed this locked the both inside the house, informed others, and other residents gathered at the spot. Police said the situation caused distress to the girl, who then locked herself inside a room and died by suicide. Meanwhile, an altercation broke out and the neighbour was allegedly assaulted by some of the villagers. He sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.
The girl was immediately taken to the government hospital in Edappadi, where doctors declared her dead. Her body was later sent for postmortem. Thevur police have registered a case under sections under POCSO and sections related to trespass and abetment of suicide. The man was arrested, and further investigation is under way.
(Help to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)