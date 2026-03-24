TN temperature may rise 2-3°C from March 26

CHENNAI: After a brief spell of near-normal conditions, maximum temperature across the state is set to climb by 2-3 degree Celsius from March 26, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said.

According to the latest forecast, no major change in daytime temperatures is expected till March 25, with readings hovering around normal levels across most parts of the state. In fact, some pockets of north Tamil Nadu recorded slightly below normal temperatures by 2-3 degrees over the past 24 hours, offering temporary relief from the early summer heat.

However, meteorologists have warned of a gradual warming trend beginning March 26, with above-normal temperatures likely in isolated areas, through March 27. The rise is expected to be driven by dry weather conditions and limited rain activity, which typically contribute to heat build-up during this time of the year.

Chennai is also expected to warm up slightly, with day temperatures rising from around 33-34 degrees to 34-35 degrees, while nights will remain relatively steady at nearly 25 degrees.