TVK’s digital banners from shop removed, cops under fire

THOOTHUKUDI: A Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) cadre on Monday released a video condemning the police for allegedly removing actor and TVK president Vijay’s posters pasted at his shop.
According to sources, a mobile shop at Kovilpatti, run by Vijay of Nalattinputhur, had digital boards featuring Vijay and TVK’s flag inside and outside the shop.
Since the Model Code of Conduct is in effect, the Kovilpatti West police removed the digital boards outside the shop, blanketed Vijay’s face and the party flag, and registered a case against Vijay.
In a post on social media, the shop owner condemned the police, stating that the picture they removed was of him. “Vijay and I look the same from a distance,” he said, adding that if the police had checked properly, they would not have removed it. He also made remarks against those who were present during the incident.
“The shop is like my temple, and I would have removed the posters if the police had intimated me in advance. Will police cut the hands of DMK and AIADMK cadres who have tattooed their party leaders, flags, and symbols?” he asked.
Police said that the video posts will be analysed and further action will be taken against.