TVK’s digital banners from shop removed, cops under fire

THOOTHUKUDI: A Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) cadre on Monday released a video condemning the police for allegedly removing actor and TVK president Vijay’s posters pasted at his shop.

According to sources, a mobile shop at Kovilpatti, run by Vijay of Nalattinputhur, had digital boards featuring Vijay and TVK’s flag inside and outside the shop.

Since the Model Code of Conduct is in effect, the Kovilpatti West police removed the digital boards outside the shop, blanketed Vijay’s face and the party flag, and registered a case against Vijay.