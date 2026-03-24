Two journalists hurt as ‘DMK men’ unleash attack during TV show

SIVAGANGA: Two journalists, including the anchor of a political discussion show on News Tamil channel, sustained injuries after being attacked allegedly by DMK men on Monday night in Karaikudi in the district.

The attack started when NTK functionary Idumbavanam Karthik, one of the participants of the show ‘Therthal Payam’, levelled a series of charges against the DMK men in the locality, especially against functionary Sengai Maran. When the mediator, Rajesh, attempted to pacify the alleged DMK men, they created chaos and hurled chairs on him, injuring Rajesh on his head. The channel’s reporter Saddam Hussein also sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, Chennai Press Club strongly condemned the attack and urged Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin to take disciplinary action against the “party men” involved in the attack and arrest them. DMK men indulging in violence instead of countering opinions with opinions cannot be accepted under any circumstances, a statement from the club said.

Sources said functionaries of DMK, AIADMK and NTK were the speakers of the show.